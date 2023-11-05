[location-weather id="9622"]
05/11/2023
Tigers Lose San Diego Tournament Opener
May 10, 2023
The South Pasadena High School varsity baseball team lost to Bakersfield Christian High, 10-0,...
Library Names Volunteers of the Year
May 3, 2023
The South Pasadena Public Library has honored Sally Kilby, Karen Sima and Pamela Kemp...
South Pasadena Educational Foundation Offers Summer Programs
April 28, 2023
For K-8, the South Pasadena Educational Foundation is excited to see the return of...
Find Your Summer Adventure at Flintridge Prep!
April 27, 2023
Is your student interested in the arts, cooking, robotics, speech and debate or comic...
How to Protect Yourself From Falls
April 20, 2023
Trauma centers across the United States see a lot of life-threatening injuries. One of...
Chris Erskine: Shop-Vacs and Fairy Princesses
April 15, 2023
Confession: My most-prized possession is a giant Shop-Vac designed by NASA to suck aliens,...
Annual Poker Tournament Benefits SPMS Athletics, D.U.D.E.S.
March 24, 2023
Fans of Texas Hold ’em signed up for the 8th annual Main Event Poker...
South Pasadena Police Department Crime Report
Outlook Newspapers
-
May 10, 2023
Historic Home Turns 100
Outlook Photos
-
May 9, 2023
Longtime Health Food and Juice Store to Close
Andy Lippman
-
May 8, 2023
Monterey Hills Elementary Hosts Open House
Elementary School Students Join All-City Track Meet
Armory Center for the Arts Brings Auction, Gala to Life
FEATURED
Outreach Team Assists Underserved Individuals
Ruth Rands
-
February 3, 2023
0
Albert Simmons — unhoused since 2009 — has been seeking stable housing from various local agencies and case workers for some time, furthering his...
Michael Myers’ ‘Halloween’ House Attracts Diehard Fans
November 7, 2022
Peacock Relocation Program Part of Upcoming City Agenda
September 22, 2022
The Hilltop Cocktail Party | By Chris Erskine
September 12, 2022
Barkley Offers Steak With a Sizzle on the Side
August 24, 2022
Community
Historic Home Turns 100
Outlook Photos
-
May 9, 2023
0
A celebration was held to celebrate a century-old South Pasadena home on Saturday, April 1. The event welcomed about 150 guests — associates, friends and...
Library Names Volunteers of the Year
Andy Lippman
-
May 3, 2023
0
The South Pasadena Public Library has honored Sally Kilby, Karen Sima and Pamela Kemp as volunteers of the year, and issued a special thanks...
Acclaimed Sports Photographers Celebrated at SPARC Event
Outlook Newspapers
-
April 22, 2023
0
By Andres de Ocampo A fundraising gala celebrating acclaimed professional sports photographers Andrew Bernstein and Jon SooHoo brought more than 100 attendees to the Ice...
Chris Erskine: Shop-Vacs and Fairy Princesses
Chris Erskine
-
April 15, 2023
0
Confession: My most-prized possession is a giant Shop-Vac designed by NASA to suck aliens, star dust and lost dreams from the deepest recesses of...
YMCA Campaign to Provide Financial Assistance
Outlook Newspapers
-
April 11, 2023
0
By Andres de OcampoSan Marino Tribune The South Pasadena San Marino YMCA is accepting donations as a part of the nonprofit’s Annual Support Campaign with...
Events
Annual Poker Tournament Benefits SPMS Athletics, D.U.D.E.S.
Float Turns a Corner Toward New Year
Woman’s Club Dedicates Night to Dodgers Trivia
Seniors Celebrate Summer’s End at Luau
View Event Calendar
Letters
SCHOOLS
Front-Grid
Monterey Hills Elementary Hosts Open House
Outlook Photos
-
May 1, 2023
0
Monterey Hills Elementary School recently held its annual Open House event, which brought together current and incoming students with their families — about 100...
Front-Top
South Pasadena Educational Foundation Offers Summer Programs
Outlook Newspapers
-
April 28, 2023
0
For K-8, the South Pasadena Educational Foundation is excited to see the return of some favorite classes such as Science Olympiad, Ukulele, Theater Arts,...
Find Your Summer Adventure at Flintridge Prep!
April 27, 2023
SPHS Win Streak Ended in Tournament Opener
February 28, 2023
Kalra Bids Farewell to School Board as Tamis Joins It
February 3, 2023
Monterey Hills Elementary Holds Welcome-Back Picnic
September 26, 2022
Non-profits
Armory Center for the Arts Brings Auction, Gala to Life
April 26, 2023
Acclaimed Sports Photographers Celebrated at SPARC Event
April 22, 2023
YMCA Campaign to Provide Financial Assistance
April 11, 2023
Annual Poker Tournament Benefits SPMS Athletics, D.U.D.E.S.
March 24, 2023
