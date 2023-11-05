[location-weather id="9622"]
05/11/2023
Smith Brothers Restaurants

Tigers Lose San Diego Tournament Opener

The South Pasadena High School varsity baseball team lost to Bakersfield Christian High, 10-0,...

Library Names Volunteers of the Year

The South Pasadena Public Library has honored Sally Kilby, Karen Sima and Pamela Kemp...

South Pasadena Educational Foundation Offers Summer Programs

For K-8, the South Pasadena Educational Foundation is excited to see the return of...

Find Your Summer Adventure at Flintridge Prep!

Is your student interested in the arts, cooking, robotics, speech and debate or comic...

How to Protect Yourself From Falls

Trauma centers across the United States see a lot of life-threatening injuries. One of...

Chris Erskine: Shop-Vacs and Fairy Princesses

Confession: My most-prized possession is a giant Shop-Vac designed by NASA to suck aliens,...

Annual Poker Tournament Benefits SPMS Athletics, D.U.D.E.S.

Fans of Texas Hold ’em signed up for the 8th annual Main Event Poker...

Outreach Team Assists Underserved Individuals

Ruth Rands - 0
Albert Simmons — unhoused since 2009 — has been seeking stable housing from various local agencies and case workers for some time, furthering his...

Michael Myers’ ‘Halloween’ House Attracts Diehard Fans

Peacock Relocation Program Part of Upcoming City Agenda

The Hilltop Cocktail Party | By Chris Erskine

Barkley Offers Steak With a Sizzle on the Side

Historic Home Turns 100

Outlook Photos - 0
A celebration was held to celebrate a century-old South Pasadena home on Saturday, April 1. The event welcomed about 150 guests — associates, friends and...

Acclaimed Sports Photographers Celebrated at SPARC Event

Outlook Newspapers - 0
By Andres de Ocampo A fundraising gala celebrating acclaimed professional sports photographers Andrew Bernstein and Jon SooHoo brought more than 100 attendees to the Ice...

YMCA Campaign to Provide Financial Assistance

Outlook Newspapers - 0
By Andres de OcampoSan Marino Tribune The South Pasadena San Marino YMCA is accepting donations as a part of the nonprofit’s Annual Support Campaign with...
Smith Brothers Restaurants
Monterey Hills Elementary Hosts Open House

Outlook Photos - 0
Monterey Hills Elementary School recently held its annual Open House event, which brought together current and incoming students with their families — about 100...
Find Your Summer Adventure at Flintridge Prep!

SPHS Win Streak Ended in Tournament Opener

Kalra Bids Farewell to School Board as Tamis Joins It

Monterey Hills Elementary Holds Welcome-Back Picnic

